WhatsApp video messages will soon be a reality, as the developers of the instant messaging app are already developing this function, according to the WABetaInfo portal. So far its release date is unknown, but it will complement other tools such as video calls and audio.

The WABetaInfo portal offered the first details of the WhatsApp beta update for iOS 23.6.0.73 available in the TestFlight application, highlighting the fact that the video message function is already being worked on, which will work in a similar way to notes. voice.

“Thanks to this new feature, users will be able to easily record and send short videos of up to 60 seconds to their contacts by pressing the camera button, and it is definitely a new way to communicate with your friends on WhatsApp.”

Thanks to 60-second videos, the voice memo tool will reach a new level of reach because it will allow you to capture and share video content.

The ability to send video messages is under development and will be launched in a future update of the application, as described by the portal dedicated to anticipating the news of the instant messaging application.

Although the function is currently in development exclusively for the iOS application, but there is no estimated date of release to the general public.

WABetaInfo considers that WhatsApp video messages come to improve the previously existing experience of voice messages, and although they would seem to be the same but with image and video, the portal lists a series of advantages for users, including:

Video messages can help convey emotions and expressions better than a voice or text message alone.

Sometimes sending a video message is more appropriate than a voice note. For example, when trying to show someone how to use a new product or demonstrate something visually by sending a quick video.

Regarding the privacy of the information, it is specified that the video messages will be end-to-end encrypted: this means that neither WhatsApp nor Meta or any proxy provider will be able to see the shared video messages.

Finally, it is noted that it will not be possible to save or forward video messages to other conversations for greater privacy, but so far the option to take screenshots is allowed, something that can already be limited when taking photos.