By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 28, 2021, 14:45 7 comments

This July 27 comes to stores for PS4 and Nintendo Switch NEO: The World Ends With You, an action RPG that promises to accompany players from all over the world for many mornings, afternoons and nights of summer, specifically for at least 50 hours of playAccording to those responsible, the campaign lasts, although the figure may rise much more for those who are completists.

The data has been shared by those responsible for production in an interview with 4A Gamer from a few weeks ago now recovered by Nintendo Everything. “There is a lot to do in this video game, especially if we put it in comparison with the original,” Hiroyuki Ito comments in his talk with the Japanese portal, adding that Finishing the campaign alone will take players about 50 hours. In context, as the developer referenced, this assumes the double of The World Ends with You, with an estimated game average of 25 hours and 20 minutes according to HowLongToBeat.

Clearly, NEO: The World Ends With You is much more than its main story. “If you are a completist, you can expect your playing time to reach the three digits“says Tatsuya Kando, director of the saga. many objects to collect, like character profiles and emblems, not to mention some challenging combat. Additionally, as the game progresses, players will be able to receive graffiti stickers to decorate the alleys of Udagawa. “

NEO: The World Ends with You is one of the hottest releases of the summer, taking players to the streets of Shibuya, where they will participate in the Game of Reapers, a life and death contest for survival. “As Rindo, players will explore the heart of Tokyo to unravel the secrets of the sinister Game in which they have been forced to participate, “describes Square Enix.

If you want to know more, you can check our impressions with NEO: The World Ends with You after playing it for two hours, or download its recently released demo.

