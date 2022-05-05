After peter Y View died in battle, “WandaVision” we found Scarlet Witch in an ideal world built by its own magic. However, she was forced to leave that imaginary reality, in which she had two children, Billy Y Tommy. This is how, with the intention of recovering their little ones, the darkness appropriated the character played by Elizabeth Olsen and the end of the show showed a revealing scene.

The Scarlet Witch seeks to recover her sons Tommy and Billy, first seen in “Wandavision”. Photo: Marvel

Now, with the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2”, Marvel Studios will continue to expand the concept of the multiverse, under which the Scarlet Witch would lose control and unleash chaos within the multiverse. UCMespecially motivated by the pain of loss.

This would cause emotional scenes, which will squeeze the hearts of viewers. This was revealed by the co-producer of “In the multiverse of madness”, Mitch Bellin an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“You want to make sure people are laughing, and you want to make sure people are having a really good time. Adding the aspect of grief only (means) more emotions. That (makes) the fans become more attached to the characters. They’re going to be heartbroken over a few things in this movie.” he expressed.

A new teaser trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has revealed new images of Scarlet Witch and Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Photo: Marvel

The aforementioned medium explains that part of the penalty that Wanda she is revived every day, as her children constantly visit her through her dreams, which soon turn into tormenting nightmares.

In that sense, the composer of the feature film’s soundtrack, Danny Elfmancommented that the story of the powerful sorceress “It’s heartbreaking all the time.”

With all this in mind, everything indicates that Olsen’s role will have a dramatic panorama in the plot and his followers are eager to know what will happen to the sorceress in this installment of “Doctor Strange 2″which is about to arrive in theaters around the world, amid high expectations and exciting leaks.