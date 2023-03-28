Within the framework of the exhibition of the game mechanics of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which took place during March 2023, we not only saw the new game of Nintendowe also met the announcement of a OLED model switch It will be out on April 28.

That’s right, starting April 28, a new pack of nintendoswitch in its OLED model which will be allusive to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomgame that will eventually be on sale on, May 12, 2023.

This new hardware will have ac finishes that will remind you of the new video game of Nintendo. The Joy-Con will also have very special details and, perhaps most importantly, it will be that OLED screen that is much larger and makes video games, at least in portable mode, look much better.

If you don’t want to update the console, we also tell you that there is also a Control Pro and also a case to carry the console to everyone, both also allusive to the game and that, without a doubt, will also be very useful.

Source: Nintendo

We also want to make it clear right away that this new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle doesn’t come with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, so you’ll need to purchase it separately.

This is a good opportunity that those who do not yet have this Big N console and that have a good number of video games, beyond TLOZ, can take advantage of.

