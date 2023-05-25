For this weekend, from May 25 to 28, the forecast of Weather in Queretaro indicates that it they will record rain againace in some municipalities and the capital.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), for this Thursday a low pressure channel will extend from the north to the center of the country, interacting with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. causing rain.

For the state of Querétaro, it is expected partly cloudy sky in the morning and during the afternoon cloudy sky with intervals of showers from 5 to 25 mmsome with electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon, reaching maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Weather in Querétaro for the weekend

An instability in the upper atmosphere is expected for the weekend that will remain in the Central Table, which will spread with a new cold front and moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

In this way, the rains will continue in the country; in particular for the state of Querétaro will be registered intervals of showers 5 to 25 mm on Friday; for Saturday and Sunday intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm.

During these three days, a hot to very hot environment will prevail on the Mexican Pacific coast, the east and southeast of the country.

In Querétaro, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Climate in the capital of Querétaro

According to the Querétaro State Water Commission (CEAQ), the following effects are expected in the state capital: