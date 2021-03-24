April is just around the corner and the first quarter of 2021 will be over. Did we learn something? Surely yes. Do we have reason to start the second quarter of the year well? Yes! Why? Kimetsu no yaiba will premiere in Netflix sooner than you think.

Through a statement we learned that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere on April 1 through Netflix. The great thing about this news is not only the arrival of one of the favorite series on the streaming service, it is also that we can enjoy this animation with dubbing for our region.

Now, you should know that the first season of Kimetsu no yaiba, so, if you still do not see it for ‘X’ or ‘Y’ reason, we can tell you that this will be a good time for you to put together a kind of marathon and watch this anime because the criticism in general points out it as a gem in general .

We can even add that the popularity of this ‘franchise’ is such that the film that works as a continuation set records in Japan for all the money raised while it was in theaters.

Besides Kimetsu no Yaiba, what other anime series are coming to Netflix in April?

Maybe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba be that the cherry on the cake that will offer Netflix At the anime level, however, there are a couple of important and exclusive series that will be added to the streaming service’s catalog and that you should not lose sight of.

The first is ‘From Yakuza to Householder‘, a series about a yakuza leader named Tatsu who is better known as’ the Immortal Dragon’ and who is now a full-time husband and householder. The other is ‘Yasuke‘the story of a samurai from Africa who was part of the army of the famous Oda Nobunaga.

So you don't just have Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, also has a From Yakuza to Householder (April 8) and also to Yasuke (April 29), to start the second quarter of 2021.




