Manzanillo It is a beautiful and vibrant city located on the coast of Pacific of Mexicoin the state of Colima.

With its warm and sunny climate, white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, and a wide variety of tourist activities, Manzanillo It is an ideal destination for those seeking a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Manzanillo has some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, with crystal clear waters and white sands.

Some Beaches most popular are The fairies, The audience, Santiago and Miramar.

Each one of them offers something different, from the calm and relaxed atmosphere of Las Hadas to the vibrant scene of La Audiencia.

How much does the booth from Guadalajara to Manzanillo cost?

In a car, you will find four booths, and you will only need a little more than 300 pesos.

Acatlán Booth – 89 pesos

Sayula booth – 67 pesos

San Marcos Booth – 157 pesos

Cuyutlán Booth – 0 pesos

We recommend you read

In total to be able to go from Guadalajara to Manzanillo will be needed 313 pesos in four booths.