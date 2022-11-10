Going to work or school in pajamas should start to be an option! Again, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) activates the Yellow Alert by low temperatures in various areas of at least six mayors of Mexico City.

This during the early hours of Saturday and it is that the weather forecast for tomorrow November 11, 2022 in CDMX forecast severe weather due to a considerable drop in temperature.

The warning is primarily for the population that resides in homes located in the east, south and north of Mexico City since the thermometer will oscillate between 4 to 6 degrees Celcius as minimum.

That is, between 05:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. expected very cold environment in Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Xochimilcoso take it into account before leaving your home.

The use of at least three layers of clothing, preferably cotton or wool, is recommended; use cream to protect and moisturize the skin against the cold and avoid exposure to sudden changes in temperature.

As well as drinking plenty of water and consuming fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A and C. Similarly, wash your hands frequently or use antibacterial gel; In case of any discomfort, go to the nearest health center.