Mexico.- you will fly is throwing the house out the window since launched a promotion of up to 70% discount Who do you buy tickets for? travel on all your flights National and international.

In addition, he announced that those who are part of Volaris Club will have toAccess to a 10% discount additional, that isthey will have 80% discount on your next trip.

The airline shared that this promotion is valid for all your flights, from national to international, the purchase of the ticket must be Only today November 17.

However, the promotion applies for flights who leave from today or those who travel until March 31, 2024.

The promotion applies online purchase only and in rbasic and classic reservation. Does not apply to TUA, taxes or additional services.

For the domestic flights lThe basic reservation includes one personal item and one light hand luggage that together do not exceed 10 kg.

While the classic reservation includes one personal item and one standard hand baggage that together do not exceed 20 kg.

For the international flights the basic reservation only includes one personal object, the size of which does not exceed 35x45x20 cm (that fits under the seat in front of you).

We recommend you read:

acquiring the classic reservation includes one personal item, that fits under the seat in front of you, plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 10 kg.

The Fly 80 promotion It is exclusively for v.club members. National and international travel with up to 80*% discount applicable only to airfare and subject to availability.