Mexico.- As a result of the holding of the referendum on the revocation of the mandate of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorsome states of the Mexican Republic will have Dry Law.

It will be next Sunday, April 10, when the mandate revocation consultation takes place, where Mexican citizens who have the voter credential issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE) will be able to go to the polls and decide whether the head of the Federal Executive Branch ends his term until 2024, as established by the Mexican Constitution, or whether his term is revoked prematurely.

Until this Tuesday, April 5, the entities that have confirmed that alcoholic beverages will not be sold hours before and during the day of the exercise of direct citizen participation are Nayarit, Zacatecas, Mexico City and Guanajuato.

Officials from the previous states where the Dry Law has been confirmed regarding the revocation of the mandate, have indicated that, since it is a exercise comparable to a federal electionthe same regulations will be applied in the matter that are applied in the electoral elections at the national level.

In particular, with regard to Mexico City, the head of government, claudia sheinbaumannounced, in a press conference, that the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in establishments located in the capital of the national territory.

However, he explained that in establishments such as restaurants, alcoholic beverages may be served. Likewise, he informed that it will be next Thursday, April 7, when all the details of the application of the Dry Law in CDMX.

The next federal civic exercise, which has been harshly criticized by denouncing that it was not promoted by the citizens but by people related to the government of the Fourth Transformationit cannot be carried out with the guidelines established in the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate, due to the fact that the Chamber of Deputies, with a majority of Morena and allies, endorsed cutting the annual budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE), electoral body in charge of carrying out the democratic exercise.