Criticism after the photo of the lunch prepared for the working husband.

Many wives take care of preparing lunch for husbands who work outside all day and cannot come home. A few days ago a woman prepared lunch for her husband and thought it best to post everything on social media.

You can see them in the shot Sandwich, frankfurters and sliced ​​cheese, some crackers all ordered in practical trays. And then another bar of muesli, fruit and a drink. All unhealthy food.

Not even she probably would have expected such a controversy under the photo posted on social media. Someone wrote “cheaper, fresher and healthier” probably criticizing the choice of prepared foods.

Another criticized the choice of preparing food for her husband: “Should we feed him lunch now?” – he wrote. But there are also those who have defended the practice: “No one forces you to prepare lunch for your husband. Go ahead if you don’t agree”. Another woman admitted to doing the same thing but with a dash of creativity.

Lisa Stian she is often criticized for her choice of preparing food for her husband in an original way but she continues to do so. She is a 25-year-old girl who has become famous on her social networks for the way she packs takeaway food for her working husband.

It takes the girl over an hour to pack the takeaway lunch, which includes baking bread from scratch, using cookie cutters, and cutting cold cuts into heart shapes. Thanks to her talent in the kitchen and her creativity, Liza creates themed lunches every day.

Liza uses all her creativity to create very nice shapes in the shape of superheroes or cartoon characters.

Under her videos, many people criticize her. “What, is he five years old?” – reads for example in a comment.