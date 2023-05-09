After years of anticipation, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release is now only a few days away. In order to make sure everyone is up to speed on what happened across Hyrule ahead of the sequel’s debut, Nintendo has released a video recapping Breath of the Wild’s story.

If you have a spare six-and-a-bit minutes, this video is a nice digestible way to relive the game’s plot. After all, Breath of the Wild did release six years ago, so a little refresher perhaps wouldn’t go amiss.

As you would expect, Nintendo’s video covers everything from the four champions, some of the various enemies that Ganon has doing his bidding, and Zelda helping Link out in Breath of the Wild’s final confrontation. But that’s enough from me. Go and make yourself a quick brew and have a watch of Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild recap for yourself below.

Relive the Story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo’s video does admittedly miss out some of the key points I believe made Breath of the Wild so incredible – the freedom to do whatever you want. I spent most of my gameplay time cooking up various dishes, collecting Koroks and just generally taking in the view. But, I suppose, that isn’t Nintendo’s intention here, so fair enough.

We at Eurogamer are rather excited about Tears of the Kingdom, and have several features that are well worth a read while you wait patiently for the sequel’s release (which is this Friday, 12th May).

Christian Donlan recently took a look back on the many weird and wonderful Legend of Zelda spin-offs, including the Tingle-focused off-shoots and Navi Trackers.

Edwin Evan-Thirlwell, meanwhile, pondered whether Tears of the Kingdom will be able to match the “sly genius” of Breath of the Wild’s music.

And, of course, be sure to check out Lottie Lynn’s Tears of the Kingdom preview, where she talks more about those mysterious islands that have appeared in the skies above Hyrule.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

