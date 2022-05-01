The UAE has been preoccupied with the future and its issues since the early stages of the establishment of the state by developing strategic plans, initiatives and programs as well as proactively to ensure sustainability for present and future generations. The leadership has taken great care and attention to issues of preparing for the future by making sure to own its tools, foremost of which are science and technology, and to build the capabilities of Emirati competencies and cadres as a bet for the future, which was reiterated by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that the UAE has made important strides on The way to prepare for the future, and “the future is better, God willing.” And “preparing for the future and owning its tools, the most important of which is an integrated and advanced technological structure based on innovation and knowledge, is a strategic dimension for the UAE.”

Affirmations were renewed when His Highness attended a lecture that concluded the Ramadan season of his Majlis, and was held for the third time in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. To the challenges facing humanity, especially the issues of climate change, water scarcity, combating diseases and epidemics, in order to expand the adoption of smart solutions, artificial intelligence, and what the Fourth Industrial Revolution holds, while building the minds of Emirati cadres who have proven their competence in various fields and are the fruit of that future vision. Perhaps the brightest and most prominent examples in this context are the young Emirati men and women working at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the cadres working in the space sector who carried out, with all efficiency and professionalism, the mission of launching the Hope Probe to explore Mars and other space missions.

In the final lecture of the General Council, which was entitled “How technology helps institutions grow to keep pace with the future,” the international lecturer, Salim Ismail, the founding CEO and strategic expert in technology, expressed his appreciation and admiration for the UAE’s experience in how institutions design for the future and anticipate events by opening wonderful areas in various sectors and developing their structures. legal in order to be compatible with the future.

Preoccupation with the future remained an obsession around which many meetings, retreats and brainstorming sessions centered, and we remember well how the Hope Probe project, the first Arab project to explore Mars, was born from the idea of ​​His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, during an exceptional ministerial retreat in Sir Bani Yas at the end of 2013. The UAE will remain a pioneering nation that creates the future.

Eid Mubarak, and Asak from Awadah.