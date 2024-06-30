Galilee Medical Center director Masad Barhoum and Ziv Salman Zarqa Hospital director Masad Barhoum, both in northern Israel, said hospitals had gathered enough supplies to operate as “separate islands” for several days, according to The Times of Israel.

Al-Zarqa asked the staff to “be prepared to arrive quickly to the hospital, and bring essential personal items for a long stay.”

“The level of preparedness required of us was high about 9 months ago, but now it seems that we will need to raise it even more,” Barhoum said.

The moves come as tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah escalate.

Western powers, led by the United States, fear the outbreak of a regional war that would drag other countries into it, which would be difficult to control.

The ongoing violence for more than 8 months between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has led to the killing of at least 482 people in Lebanon, the majority of whom were Hezbollah fighters and 94 civilians, according to a tally prepared by “Agence France-Presse”.

On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians were killed, according to the Israeli authorities.