Gandhinagar: After the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh, preparations are being made to bring a law on ‘Love Jihad’ in Gujarat as well. The Gujarat government is now planning to bring a law to take action against those who force them to convert in the name of love and marriage.

However, the declared objective of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003 is to stop forced conversions. Under this, conversion from one religion to another cannot be done through force, greed and fraud. The state government is deliberating to bring a new law for ‘Love Jihad’ or to include the aspect of ‘Love Jihad’ in the existing law.

Departments to make laws

The government has directed the departments of Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs to legislate legally against ‘Love Jihad’ as implemented by the BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, the government, according to a prominent government, meanwhile the government is also considering bringing an ordinance to bring a law against ‘Love Jihad’. “

The current law provides for imprisonment of up to 3 years

According to the Gujarat government’s 2003 law, anyone has to get permission before the district authorities to change religion. Under this law, a person found guilty of forcible conversion can be imprisoned for up to three years and fined up to Rs 50,000.

