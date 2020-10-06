Schools will have to make these arrangements According to the guidelines, schools will have to ensure cleanliness and disinfection of the entire campus, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage, water tank, kitchen, washroom, lab, library, etc. Adequate air availability at indoor locations will also have to be decided. The Ministry has suggested to the State Governments to encourage schools to prepare their SOPs. However any rules must be given to the parents and they will also have to display in the school premises.

Tension of attendance to students not yet The Ministry of Education recommends that schools adopt a system of flexible attendance and sick leave policy. Students will be able to come to school only with the written permission of the parents. Instead of coming to school, students can also do online classes. The Ministry has stated that there will be no assessment in the first 2-3 weeks of the school opening.

The final decision is left on the states The ministry has put forth its suggestions. Now it depends on the states whether they decide to open the school from October 15 or not. Schools have been closed since March 16 across the country. Selected states had opened schools from September 21 to classes 9-12 under Unlock-4. States have to take the final decision on opening of schools in the Containment Zone after October 15.

These are the rules for schools, coaching institutes The State Governments may decide after taking into consideration these conditions after negotiating with the school / coaching management: Online / distance learning will be prioritized and promoted.

If students want to attend online class then they should be allowed.

Students can attend school / coaching only after written permission of parents. No pressure should be put on them.

States will create their own SOP based on the SOP of the Department of Education for Health and Safety.

Any school that opens will have to follow the SOPs of the education departments of the state

.