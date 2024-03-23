The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah announced its readiness for the weather depression by distributing water tanks and pumps to areas in the city, in addition to cleaning drainage outlets in critical areas, and raising the readiness of rain emergency teams for all sectors of the emirate, in addition to the readiness of teams to receive reports efficiently and 24 hours a day. One hour at (8008118).

For its part, Umm Al Quwain Municipality announced its readiness to deal with the expected weather depression. The director of the transportation and public services sector in the municipality, Ahmed Tayyab Muhammad, said: “The municipality has raised its level of preparedness for developments in the depression in the coming days, by strengthening cooperation and joint coordination with the relevant authorities.”