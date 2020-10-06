The Chinese media has claimed that the People’s Liberation Army has for the first time built new modern barracks and deployed heavy cannons for its troops in the Nagari area of ​​Tibet adjoining its Ladakh. The Chinese media said that the PLA is executing it under ‘war preparations’. New and permanent barracks are being built for the soldiers in place of the old and temporary barracks.Earlier images from the satellite showed that China was undertaking large scale construction work in the Nagari area and at the airbase, which was located just a few kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). After this disclosure, for the first time, China has admitted that it is engaged in large-scale preparations on LAC. Chinese media did not say how many troops have been deployed, but photographs show that China has deployed a large number of troops here.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, this military base of China is at an altitude of about 15000 feet and may be very close to a major war front of the 1962 Indo-China war. China’s Nagari province borders India, Nepal and China’s Uygar-dominated Xinjiang region. This area is home to the lowest population of China. Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar are also located in this province.

The purpose of these barracks is preparation for war: CCTV

Demchok region, which became a point of dispute between India and China, is also here. China’s state-run TV channel CCTV did not say when China started building these barracks and how long it took to build them. However, he claimed that with the help of many new techniques these military facilities have been built very fast. The Chinese Army PLA has also released a picture of the new barrack. It consists of several huge buildings. Apart from this, several barracks have been built for printing cannons.

CCTV said that the purpose of these barracks is to prepare for war. He said, ‘Everything inside the barrack has been made wide so that troops can be gathered rapidly. War warehouses and garages have been added so that in case of emergency, the weapons can be quickly loaded and sent to the troops. With the construction of these new barracks, the soldiers will be able to easily get into the area.