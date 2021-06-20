The media office of the UAE government said in a tweet on Twitter that the return of in-person education to schools will take place “with the application of a special protocol, and in coordination with the competent authorities.”

He explained that the school year will start on August 29, 2021, pointing out that “training programs are being offered to school principals, teachers and supervisors in order to ensure the safe return of students.”

He also indicated that the vaccine against the Corona virus was provided to 72 percent of educational and administrative cadres in government schools.

At the same time, the media office of the UAE government noted that the “distance learning” option will be given to parents.