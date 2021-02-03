Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Camel Races and Camel Races “2021” has finished the final preparations for cutting the starting ribbon next Saturday morning, with the camel races competitions for the category of “Haikeeq” that will take place over 20 rounds in the evening period, And the heritage race in the morning period, the mahalb and camel competitions, and the committee has completed the final preparations and preparations for the festival, which witnesses the participation of thousands of rides in all competitions, representing the camels of the tribes in the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The preparations for the racing track in the Al-Labsah area in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain were completed for this great heritage wedding, in light of the hopes of obtaining the law in the most wonderful heritage festival prepared for it all the elements of success, and during the past few days camel convoys flocked to the clothing field to participate in the festival, as the clothing field occupies the distinguished position It is a good place to hold camel races and is a meeting point for camel owners.

Hamad Al Shamsi, Director of the Technical Committee of the Camel Racing Federation, said: All competition sites have been equipped with the latest means that provide all the success factors for the festival, and the ground for the race has been prepared in the best possible way, in addition to providing the means that enable owners and conscience to reach the race site easily and easily. He emphasized that the final preparations and preparations for the festival were completed in the best way, as it is one of the largest and largest camel festivals in the region.

The head of the technical committee pointed out that the registration of the participating rides was carried out in accordance with the followed rules and the precautionary and preventive measures followed to ensure the safety of all participants, and the organizing committee was keen to make the registration process easy, especially with the desire of many camel owners to be present at the huge event, as it was done through direct attendance. Or the smart sports program, and Al Shamsi praised the great support provided by the wise leadership in the country for the success of the sport of parents and grandparents.

The festival, which will last until February 11th, includes camel races and camel and parlor competitions, and camel races include the categories of haqaiq, remnants, radio, al-thaya, al-hol and zamul, through which the group’s hybrids compete for 170 tracks and 12 symbols .. And the organizing committee allocated prizes to the winners in the races of symbols for haqaiq, remnants, broadcast and fold , Where the winners receive a cup, in addition to a million and a half dirhams for the first runs, and a cup in addition to a million dirhams for the runs of Al-Jadaan, while the winners on the final day dedicated to Al-Hawl and Al-Zamul will receive a sword, in addition to 3 million dirhams for the main Al-Hawl stroke, and a sword with 2.5 million dirhams for a set The organizing committee allocated a rifle and two million dirhams for the main run of Zamoul, and a rifle as well as 1.5 million dirhams for the local tournament. As for the prizes for the Mahlab competition, which begins on February 4, during which the first place winner in the “Orabi” round of localities will receive 50 thousand dirhams, In the “Khawawir” local race, which is open to 50 thousand dirhams, and in the Mazayin competitions, which will start on February 6, the winners will receive in the categories of “Al-Mafarid, Al-Haqiq, Al-Lakhla, Al-Radio, Al-Thanaya, Al-Hol Zamoul »for Al-Sharaya runs for the people of tribes, Mahaliyat, is open to 50 thousand dirhams, and the winners in the Al-Sharaya runs for the people of local tribes get 50 thousand dirhams, and the organizing committee allocated valuable prizes to the rest of the winners to the tenth place.

The people of the emirate that host the competitions enjoy special runs in camel races, as the first four rounds in the morning period of the festival are reserved for them, to provide opportunities for competition and the challenge to win the law at the start of the competitions.