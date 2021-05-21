Utilities and power engineers in the Samara region have begun preparations for the heating season. The municipalities formulate plans for the relocation of linear facilities and agree on the funding that will be required for the activities.

They began to turn off the heating in the region on April 14. For the upcoming season, it is necessary to prepare over 23.6 thousand residential buildings, 133 medical institutions, 285 cultural facilities, more than 2.1 thousand boiler houses, as well as 3.5 thousand km of heating networks. Writes about this NIA Samara…

In the regional center, 26.32 km of heating networks will need to be re-laid, in Togliatti – 11.68 km. It will also require the re-laying of individual sections of the water supply networks.

Earlier it was reported that the heating season in Irkutsk is planned to end on May 24. The timing of the completion of the heating period was named taking into account weather conditions.