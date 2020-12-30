In Lipetsk, the construction of polylingual school No. 63 is nearing completion, the facility is being prepared for commissioning. On Tuesday, December 29, Governor Igor Artamonov and Mayor of the city Evgenia Uvarkina visited the object.

At the moment, the builders have completed electrical work, completed the installation of designer fixtures, paneled window slopes and installed plumbing. They also paved the road, laid a safe surface on seven sports and play areas, notes LipetskMedia…

“Many thanks to the builders who have done such a great job in such a short time. In less than a year, starting in February, the school is almost ready, it costs a lot, ”the governor said.

The new educational institution is designed for 800 students. It is planned to open it on September 1.

Construction was carried out within the framework of the Stimulus program of the Housing and Urban Environment national project.