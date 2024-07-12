The Cabildo’s Committee for Senior Citizen Care is preparing the call for the “Cultural Festival for those 60 and over”, in which senior citizens will be able to participate by reciting poetry, dancing, singing and performing music.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 25 at the Municipal Arts Center (CMA), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested must register starting next week and until August 16.

People over 60 years of age may register, either individually or collectively, to perform at the festival with dance, poetry, singing and musical interpretation activities.

Interested persons must fill out a registration form and submit it to the offices of the Senior Citizens Care Commission in the municipal presidency, at the DIF, Municipal Arts Center, libraries and municipal community centers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The councilor coordinating the Care of the Elderly, Alma Arredondo Salinas, said yesterday at a committee meeting that solo participants will be given one thousand pesos, groups of less than five people will receive two thousand pesos, and groups of more than five participants will receive three thousand pesos for transportation or other expenses.

It was reported that the musical group Los Silver will perform at the end of the event.

The event takes place within the framework of the Day of the Elderly, which is commemorated in Mexico on August 28.

In Mexico, a person over 60 years of age is considered a senior citizen, according to the Federal Government’s website.