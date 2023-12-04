Ignatov said, “So far we see that Ukraine is no longer capable of carrying out offensive operations, while Russia can conduct limited offensive operations without using large numbers of forces.”

Observers believe that the Ukrainian army is facing many challenges, especially in light of the suffering it faces during the winter, Russia’s continued air strikes and drone attacks, as well as the fact that Europe is unable to provide the million rounds of ammunition promised to Ukraine a year ago.

Preparations for next year

The senior Russia analyst at the International Crisis Group outlined the current state of the war at a number of points, saying:

* Russia appears to be stockpiling resources for use perhaps next year, but the impasse is when both sides realize they cannot achieve anything more militarily, but so far we have not reached that situation.

* It is very difficult to use heavy weapons in winter because they are difficult to hide, as any movement of the equipment becomes more noticeable, so it is difficult to carry out an attack, but it is easy to achieve defense.

* Considering Putin’s decree to add about 170,000 soldiers to service, this is the second increase in the number of fighters since the war, and this is what I mentioned that Russia continues to strengthen its resources, and it is not only about soldiers, but also about weapons.

* I believe that the Kremlin is preparing new offensive operations in Donbass and other regions of Ukraine, and both sides are now preparing for next year.

Concerns about Putin

In turn, the American magazine “Newsweek” explained that Putin’s move may cause an outcome contrary to what the Russian president aspires to, despite popular support for Moscow’s steps regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

The magazine quoted Mark Cutts, professor of politics and governance at George Mason University, as saying, “Opinion polls were not bad for Putin, as a study by the Carnegie Endowment for Peace revealed, on Tuesday, that 75 percent of Russian citizens support the actions of the Russian armed forces.”

But he pointed out that “even with Russian public opinion supporting the war efforts at the present time, there is no guarantee that this will continue, especially with the regime trying to increase the number of armed forces.”

He added: “Putin may not have yet taken the unpopular step of recruiting large numbers of Russian citizens from cities, at a time when he could fill the ranks of his forces with prisoners and non-Russian minorities (two groups among which the Russian public is not concerned about material losses).”