Work has started to materialize the proposal to establish a film city in UP. On the one hand, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority have sent their proposals to make a film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the state. On the other hand, the UP government is going to have a big meeting on this issue on Tuesday. On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with all the people of the film and TV world at his residence. All producers, directors and actors associated with film making will participate in it.Giving information about this, UP Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Awasthi said that the first meeting for the announcement of the construction of Film City by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday. Many actors, producers, directors etc. will take part in it. It is believed that the proposal to produce Film City will be approved in the cabinet meeting to be held after this meeting.

Proposal to build Film City on the banks of Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Authority has proposed 1,000 hectares of land for the Film City in Sector 21 along the banks of the Yamuna Expressway and has sent it to the government. All the features of the area are also mentioned in the proposal. After the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state government came into action, so the local administration also started preparing for it.

Proposal sought from three authorities

The Chief Minister has sought a proposal from the three authorities of the district regarding the Film City. Yamuna Authority has made its proposal on Sunday and sent it. The Authority wants to settle the Film City on one thousand hectares of land in Sector-21. This sector is along the Yamuna Expressway. It is very favorable in terms of location. For shooting from here, one can easily go to cities like Mathura, Agra, Jaipur.

The location of Jewar Airport is fantastic

The international airport at Jewar will also be very helpful in this. In its proposal sent by the Yamuna Authority, it has been stated that the land will be given for Film City at an industrial rate. The proposal said that the location of the sector is excellent. Greater Noida is close to the city. Yamuna is on the bank of expressway. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also passing through this sector.