5 km long jumbo jawari will not come out Mysore Dussehra will not be celebrated with pomp this time due to Corona. The government has decided that the 5-km ride on this occasion will not take off. This time the event will be limited to Mysore Palace only.

21 gun salute to Chamundeshwari Devi In Mysore Dussehra, 21 guns are saluted to Goddess Chamundeshwari Devi. At present, the administration has given permission for this. It is also being practiced in Mysore at this time. Explain that Dussehra is celebrated with pomp when the demon Mahishasura of Goddess Chamunda is killed in Mysore. It is very special.

Rides out with 750 kg gold throne A 21-gun salute is practiced three to four times every year before the Dussehra celebrations. So that there is no disturbance during the event. A 5 km long ride with a 750 kg gold throne is taken out in Mysore Dussehra. A gold-silver elephant convoy leaves the Mysore palace after a 21-gun salute.

There will also be 10-day cultural programs The beauty of the city is different during Mysore Dussehra, although this time due to the corona it will be celebrated in a simple way. There will also be 10-day cultural programs. The Deputy Chief Minister said that this time the program will be simple due to infection. Allowed as much as needed.

It will be broadcast live on social media Mysore Dussehra will be broadcast live on local TV channels and social networking sites. With this, people will be able to see the Dussehra celebrations right from home. Corona infection is not ending in Karnataka. 10 thousand cases are coming every day. There have been more than 7 lakh patients of Corona so far.

There has been no decrease in the speed of corona in Karnataka. Every day 10 thousand new cases are coming here. In such a situation, its direct impact is going to be seen on Mysore Dussehra also. During this festival, every time Raunak used to be seen in this city, he will miss it this time. Dussehra is celebrated here every year with a 5 kg long ride with a 750 kg gold throne. This time the festival will be limited to Mysore Palace only. Very simple preparations are being made for this. These days, a 21-gun salute is going on in Mysore to Chamundeshwari Devi, which is part of the custom of Dussehra.