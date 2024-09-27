Mexico City.- The Chamber of Deputies is preparing the details of the ceremony in which Claudia Sheinbaum will take her oath as President of the Mexican Republic on October 1.

According to the General Secretary of the Lower House, Graciela Báez, the attendance of 930 national and international guests is expected, in addition to the presence of the 500 deputies and 128 senators, so the Plenary Session will be held in a session of the General Congress.

For international guests, among whom are Heads of State, the heliport will be available, while national guests will be able to arrive through the underground parking. This Thursday, a security team from the United States Government supervised the Chamber of Deputies, since among the international guests was President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.

“Throughout this week, personnel from different Heads of State, the outposts of different Heads of State, have been visiting us to see the places, become familiar with them,” said Báez.

The Secretary General reported that the internal security of the legislative precinct will be in charge of 250 security and guard elements from San Lázaro, as well as 14 elements from the National Guard, with whom the Chamber has had an agreement for several years. Báez ruled out reinforcing the presence of elements of the National Guard inside the facility, as it was not necessary. In addition, there will be Army personnel outside, who this Thursday began to be present outside the Legislative Palace. “It is protected, but of course we will also have support from Sedena, why? Because the protection does not only imply the interior of the Chamber but also the outside, so, that is where we are supported, even by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Government of Mexico City,” he indicated. He said he did not know the number of elements from the Sedena and the capital’s Security Secretariat that will be deployed outside San Lázaro, because each of these agencies will decide what the indicated figure is for an event of this nature. Regarding the fences that were placed since last September 21 to protect the entrances to the Chamber, he mentioned that these are not the final ones and in the coming days some of another type will be erected. He added that there will be two ambulances from the Chamber of Deputies, one from the Senators and two from the ISSSTE, but they will manage two more for a total of seven. They will also have the entire medical services team, a total of around 42 people including doctors and paramedics, who will be located in different areas of San Lázaro to care for all the personalities who will attend the ceremony. “They are ambulances that guarantee the safety of a person who is here within the premises, let us remember that they cannot enter armed,” he indicated. This Thursday, inside the Chamber of Deputies they began to place fences to delimit the accesses of those who will attend on October 1. Social Communication personnel began the assembly of an alternate press room, while cleaning personnel carry out activities in various spaces of the premises. Outside, the security operation has not been reinforced because this is expected to happen starting next Sunday, after the Plenary Session meets to declare the constitutionality of the reforms regarding indigenous peoples and the National Guard.