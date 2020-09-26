Highlights: Sarpanch candidate Abkari police station arrested 3 accused for serving sarpan liquor to voters for sarpanch election

Fake liquor is being supplied in Sarpanch election

Excise police seized 9 cartons of fake liquor

The smugglers were going to supply for the Sarpanch elections in Chid.

Alwar

A sensational case of illegally making fake liquor and selling it to sarpanch candidates has been revealed in the Panchayat elections in Alwar district of Rajasthan. The liquor smugglers are packing English liquor and supplying it to sarpanch candidates. It is being told that after getting the supply, this is being distributed on behalf of the sarpanch candidates to woo the voters.

576 confiscated fake liquor

Cheap fake liquor is being smuggled from liquor mafia to panchayat elections. Excise police have arrested 3 liquor smugglers in this case. The liquor has confiscated 576 spurious liquor in the car by buying them from the garbage cart in the car. According to the information received, they have been labeled as English liquor, which makes it difficult to identify.

Information was received from Mukhbir

The Excise Thanadikari said that information was received from the informer that fake liquor was being supplied to the sarpanch candidates from the smugglers in Panchayat elections in Umrain, Rajgarh and Thanagazhi areas around Sariska. After this, the informers were activated, then it was found that in the sarpanch elections, fake liquor is being smuggled illegally to entice the voters on behalf of the candidates. On receipt of evidence, the excise police seized 9 cartons of counterfeit liquor on Saturday morning. Also arrested 3 accused. Excise police arrested liquor smugglers Raju Gopal and Sukhdev Singh.

Was to be supplied in the cold

It is being told from the police sources that the accused were going to supply fake English liquor in the morning in the morning to supply the candidates standing in the sarpanch elections. On this information, the team led by Excise Alwar former Thanadikari Hemraj was searched and searched and stopped and stopped an Indico car near Jayanthi factory on Rajgarh Road Alwar. In which 64 -64 total 576 powwows in 9 cartoons filled with a cross slant were recovered with the English bond name. Also, all the three accused have been arrested from the spot. Also seized the car being used in smuggling.