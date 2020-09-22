Highlights: Amidst tensions from China, soldiers will not have food shortage in Leh

Vegetable is being grown in Ladakh with special technology for the soldiers

Special arrangement to store green vegetables grown by making greenhouse in Ladakh

Srinagar / Leh

Particularly preparations are being made to ensure that Indian Army personnel do not have shortage of food items during the winter season under stress conditions from China. The Defense Institute of High Altitude Research has started a major experiment to enable the jawans deployed along the Line of Actual Control from China to get fresh vegetables in Leh for food. In the area of ​​Leh where the freezing temperature reaches -25 degrees, this research institute is arranging for the jawans to grow green vegetables.

Through microgreen technology, arrangements are being made for the cultivation of various vegetables in the area of ​​Leh. Cultivation is being done in this area by creating an environment conducive to the growth of vegetables. All vegetables including cabbage, tomato, chilli, brinjal are being grown here. DIHAR scientist Dr. Dorje says that the area where the army is stationed is at a very high altitude. In this case, vegetables grown through microgreen technology will be transported for them. With these vegetables, there will be no shortage of food for the soldiers in the icy area.

Preparing to store vegetables in underground greenhouse

OP Chaurasia, Director of DIHAR said that we also have an underground green house here. In such a situation, we are also trying to store how the vegetables that are being grown here can be stored for cold weather. We have built such stores where all the vegetables can be stored for 4-5 months with zero energy.

Preparation for the soldiers deployed in the cold on LAC

Let me tell you that the Indian Army is not in any mood to repel the jawans in the midst of the deadlock over the LAC. From the Line of Actual Control to Jammu and Kashmir and all the airbases of North India, preparations have been made to respond to every action of China. In the area where there is a dispute with China, there is a cold in the coming times. In such a situation, in this time of cold, soldiers do not have any problem, for this, the Indian Army has started arranging all ways.