Preparation | The report paints a harsh picture of the threat of up to a million refugees on the eastern border – “Many things are already different now”

The Ministry of the Interior’s report from 2017 paints a wildly threatening picture of up to a million refugees on the eastern border for Finland. Kirsi Pimiä, head of the Ministry of the Interior’s office, considers the scenarios in the report to be partially outdated.

Evening News reported on Tuesday about the report of the Ministry of the Interior from 2017, where different scenarios of what would happen if asylum seekers appeared en masse at Finland’s eastern border are reviewed.

In the report it was also assessed what would be Finland’s ability to receive refugees in various crisis situations.

In the report, among other things, the experts envision a situation where something would happen in Russia that would lead to the movement of 10 million refugees towards Russia’s external borders. This could lead to a situation where up to a million people would seek asylum in Finland.

According to the report, such a serious refugee crisis on the eastern border could be the result of, for example, a nuclear accident or an extensive regional or global political or military crisis.

Some of the report’s experts saw that the scenario of one million asylum seekers is a utopia, while others considered it completely possible.

Is it a utopia? How realistic are the report’s estimates?

The events of the Midsummer weekend in Russia at least show that very surprising turns can happen in the country on a fast schedule.

Undersecretary Kirsi Pimiä from the Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that the report only went through different scenarios.

“The report went through different models and what they would require, for example, from the Border Guard, the police, immigration authorities, rescue services,” Pimiä says.

The other scenarios in the report are indeed much more moderate.

The background of the report was a situation in which asylum seekers from Russia had come to the northern border stations in 2015 and 2016. Russia waged a hybrid war and tested border control and Finland’s reactions.

Pimiä reminds that it has been six years since the report. Since then, both Finnish legislation and the security situation have changed “significantly”, according to Pimiä.

The Border Guard Act was amended last summer so that, in exceptional situations, Finland has wider options than before to limit border traffic. Finland has also become a member of NATO.

According to Pimiä Today, the immigration authorities are prepared in a completely different way for situations where large numbers of people suddenly arrive in Finland.

Pimiä refers, for example, to the fact that in 2015–2016, the arrival of more than 30,000 asylum seekers in Finland caused a situation that was referred to as a refugee crisis.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 50,000 Ukrainians have come to Finland, but there is no longer talk of a crisis for them.

“The settlement of the Ukrainians and the work permits were taken care of in a few weeks,” says Pimiä.

Of course, this is not only due to the efficiency of the authorities, but also to whom society is ready to accept.

This point is also taken into account in the annual report of the Ministry of the Interior 2017:

“It is worth noting that the carrying capacity of the Finnish administration is different from the social carrying capacity of Finns. The Finns’ willingness to receive millions of asylum seekers should be studied.”

However, Pimi is not going to speculate further on the Finns’ desire to receive Russian asylum seekers en masse.

“But what kind of people are coming is certainly also important,” he states.

The report also takes into account the fact that if the influx of asylum seekers were due to, for example, a nuclear accident, it would probably not be possible morally and politically to close the borders in the same way as in a political crisis.

You can see the dark as a possible situation, that a large-scale campaign would be announced in Russia, after which a large number of men of military service age could aspire to Finland.

As a result of Russia’s partial business launch last fall, about a thousand people applied for asylum in Finland.

According to Pimiä, there has not been much reference to the report in recent years, because many of the measures proposed in the report have already been implemented.

“Many things are different now.”

However, it is worth observing the dark situation in Russia, because the country’s internal turmoil can have many consequences, which Finland must also be prepared for.

“Discussions were also held at the level of the state leadership over the weekend. This time, however, the situation calmed down. It’s not worth inciting unnecessary panic.”