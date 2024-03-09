Verstappen will soon wipe the entire field off the track again. In preparation, the racing animal took part in a SIM race on his laptop until four in the morning last night. The result will surprise you!1!!

People sometimes laugh about the efforts a Formula 1 driver has to make. This is then compared, for example, with a darts player. After all, the layman thinks that 'the car does all the work'. As a driver you only have to press the accelerator to the floor and steer. The experts on the sidelines do this every day, on their way to a nondescript open-plan office.

Now this was actually somewhat the case once upon a time. Drivers were sometimes portly people who smoked, drank and enjoyed life. The only distinction with darts players was not so much the thickness of the beer muscle, but of the wallet. In the 1950s, if you could buy a Maserati, you could enter an F1 race. To some extent, that atmosphere (and smoke) lingered for a long time. Even Gerhard Berger jokes about the fact that he always drank an amaretto before qualifying, followed by an espresso. A little loose and a little sharp. Ready to flame.

However, Formula 1 is now a real top sport. Actually since Michael Schumacher. The differences are simply so small that you can no longer compensate 'on talent' for a lack of work ethic. Both in the gym and in the SIM. However, we do not want to give the impression that F1 drivers are the same diehard should be like 100 meter sprinters or cyclists. But gaming until four in the morning the night before the race is the other extreme.

Yet Max Emilian has done exactly that, at least according to sharp eyes social media. Our Max was spotted online until four in the morning. He was racing on iRacing. With a controller, of all things. Of course, Super Max won the match again. What a guy.

Hopefully Max doesn't have a nightcap today after this alleged all-nighter. But that won't be too bad. And let's face it: with one eye closed, he will still win in Jeddah. Whose deed.

This article Verstappen's F1 race preparation: SIM racing until four in the morning first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



