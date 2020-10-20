Highlights: Samajwadi Party started preparations for the year 2022

Two years left for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

The party has started searching for candidates

Mayawati also releases name a year ago

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

Preparations for Assembly elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh have intensified. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is walking the path of Mayawati this time. SP Mukhiya has launched a ‘Candid Khilto Abhiyan’ for 2022. In 2022, the party has sought applications from contenders for contesting the assembly elections. Significantly, Bahujan Samaj Party declares its candidate about one year in advance. The BSP argues that in such a situation, the candidate gets to know the area and makes personal impressions with the workers. On the same lines, the SP has now planned to finalize the candidates before June 2021 by taking the application for candidature by 26 January 2021.

However, Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that in 2022 he can maintain his trust in his MLAs only. The condition imposed for the application on their behalf is pointing towards this. In applying, a condition has been laid that no one will apply to the seats with the by-elections in the state along with the seats with the sitting MLAs. Experts believe that this is a gesture towards preparing to field MLAs again.

Ask for applications on social media too

According to Samajwadi Party State Secretary Chaudhary Dinesh Gurjar and District President Chaudhary Rajpal Singh in Meerut, the letter seeking application from the High Command was received late Sunday evening. On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav himself has given a call to workers to apply on their Twitter and Facebook. According to these leaders, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, has asked to submit applications for possible candidates for the assembly elections-2222 from Monday itself.

The last date is 26 January 2021. Everyone has to apply at the Lucknow party office. The plan is to declare a candidate by June 2021. According to Dinesh Chaudhary and Rajpal Singh, at the same time, to strengthen the organization up to the block and booth level, the workers and leaders have been instructed to make intensive public relations and make inroads in the public.