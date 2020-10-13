The Congress is constantly aggressive about the Hathras issue. The party is preparing to surround the BJP-JDU alliance on this issue in the Bihar Assembly and Madhya Pradesh by-elections. The party is trying to win as many safe seats as it did in 2015. Therefore, the Congress-RJD alliance will raise the issue during the election campaign.

All the political parties are eyeing the Dalit voters in Bihar assembly elections. All parties are trying to win the trust of Dalits. These results will determine how much the Hathras case had an impact on the election, but this has given the Congress and other parties a chance to surround the BJP-JDU.

At the same time, separation from LJP has increased aggression. The importance of Dalit voters can be gauged from the fact that just before the election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a job to a family member in the event of the murder of a person of an scheduled caste or tribe. With this, Ashok Chaudhary became the acting president of Bihar JDU with Jitan Ram Manjhi in his court.

Trying to win trust

The JDU is trying its best to keep the Dalits trusting in it. Because, just before the 2015 assembly elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement about reservation played an important role in helping him win 10 reserved seats. With this, he contested elections in alliance with Congress-RJD. This time it is in alliance with the BJP. The Congress and the RJD are aggressive on the BJP over the Hathras case. The party will raise this issue in the election campaign. But on the reserved seat, the party will raise this issue more vigorously. The party has entrusted the responsibility of these areas to the Dalit leaders. A senior leader associated with the promotional strategy said that we will also make the JDU and BJP’s dealings with LJP an issue.

16% Dalits in Bihar

The percentage of Dalit voters in Bihar is 16 percent. There are 38 seats reserved in the assembly. In the last assembly election, RJD won 14 seats, Congress-BJP five each and JDU ten seats. The rest of the seats were won by other parties. In such a situation, both Congress and RJD will try to retain their dominance in these seats. However, it is a challenge for all parties. The BSP is contesting this time in Bihar with the Lok Samata Party and AIMIM. A Congress leader has accepted that this time the BSP will give a tough challenge compared to the last election. Because, in many seats, the Dalit-Muslim equation may decide to win or lose. If this happens, the Congress-RJD alliance will be directly affected.

Expect low impact in Bihar

Sanjay Kumar, director of the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), says that whenever a major event like this happens, it becomes an election issue. But this is a UP incident, so it will not have much impact in Bihar. Had there been elections in UP, it would have affected.