Ravi Kishan said “I will talk to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh specifically for Bhojpuri language”. He said that Gorakhpur would soon prove to be a major hub for film shooting.
He said, ‘Gorakhpur will be the center of film shooting. This is the dream that the Chief Minister and I saw together and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur regional cinema will become a shooting center especially for Bhojpuri cinema. ‘ Ravi Kishan also mentioned that he has discussed with the Vice Chancellor of Deendayal Upadhyay University to open an acting and film production institute.
