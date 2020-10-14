BJP MP Ravi Kishan has said that he will take up the matter of obscenity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament. He said, raising this issue, he would demand strict legislation in this matter.

Ravi Kishan said, ‘Bhojpuri language is 1000 years old and it is spoken by 25 crore people. Some people are spoiling the image of language by using vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs. I will demand a tough law against this in Parliament. He said that Chief Minister Yogi will discuss with Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for Bhojpuri language.

Ravi Kishan said “I will talk to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh specifically for Bhojpuri language”. He said that Gorakhpur would soon prove to be a major hub for film shooting.

He said, ‘Gorakhpur will be the center of film shooting. This is the dream that the Chief Minister and I saw together and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur regional cinema will become a shooting center especially for Bhojpuri cinema. ‘ Ravi Kishan also mentioned that he has discussed with the Vice Chancellor of Deendayal Upadhyay University to open an acting and film production institute.