After several comings and goings, this Saturday, through Resolution No. 531/21 published in the Official Gazette, the Ministry of Health authorized a 3.5% increase in membership fees for prepaid medicine from March 1.

In turn, prepaid should also increase by 3.5% the amounts paid to doctors, professionals and clinics for the medical-assistance benefits they provide to their members and families.

The previous increase of 10% was applied in december. Originally, by Resolution of the Ministry of Health, this increase should have been 15% and another 10% from February. But then the President ordered the annulment of that Resolution and only 10% was authorized since December.

This short-circuit was repeated the following month because Health reauthorized from February an increase from 7% cumulative to 10% in December and again by presidential decision it was canceled by the impact of the increases in fees on affiliates and their impact on the index. inflation.

All this opened a strong discussion in the Government and in the sector, accentuated by the reports in favor of a reform of the health system promoted by sectors related to Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Meanwhile, the Government decided to assist the prepaid and the Health Sector with various measures. For this reason, in the fundamentals, the Ministerial Resolution says that it is authorized to increase the value of the fees due to the increase in the costs of the sector “without prejudice to the exceptional financial assistance granted to Health Insurance Agents and increases in value. of quota authorized to the Entities of Prepaid Medicine ”.

This is in reference to the exemption granted to the Health sector until March 31 from the payment of employer contributions to Social Security plus inclusion in the REPRO II Health program for which it is granted – after compliance with the requirements and conditions of the program – a monthly sum of up to $ 9,000 to the workers of the companies adhering to the program. The reduction of tax rates on bank credits and debits was also extended for 90 days.

Now, Health authorizes this increase of 3.5% on the end of the month for prepaid entities can report the increase in fees 30 days in advance as set by the rules of the system.

