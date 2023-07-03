Of Chiara Daina

It is a pharmacological therapy (it must be prescribed by the infectious disease doctor) which, together with responsible sex education, correct lifestyles and periodic screening, is effective in reducing the spread of HIV

Pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV, known as prep, which a person negative for the virus takes before unprotected sexual intercourse to prevent the risk of contagion, has also become free in Italy since May. In the sense that the medicine is reimbursed to the citizen by the National Health Service, as in another twenty European countries. “But this does not mean “free everyone” and therefore that one must feel authorized to have high-risk behaviors – warns Andrea Gori, professor of infectious disease at the University of Milan and director of the department of infectious diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan -. There prep is a powerful tool for reducing the spread of HIV infection but drug therapy represents only a part of the prevention strategy, which includes other fundamental actions, such as education on safe sex, information on correct lifestyles and on all other infections that can be transmitted sexually and l ‘performing periodic screenings for the diagnosis of these diseases’. The prep is not available to anyone who wants to take it. It is, in fact, a medicine subject to prescription by the infectious disease doctor and it is the specialist who determines whether the person is a candidate for therapy. «There is no target population but there are behaviors at high risk of exposure to the virus for which prophylaxis is indicated – explains Gori -. The selection is made on the basis of the number of sexual partners, the frequency of unprotected intercourse and the type. It also takes into account if the person practices chemex, or sexual acts in association with the consumption of drugs, and if he resorts to prostitution”. Citizens interested in prep must make an appointment (by mail or by telephone) at the infectious disease departments or centers for sexually transmitted infections. Access is free, which means that you don’t need a referral from your doctor. “Many people who turn to us don’t actually need therapy but only more information about their sexuality – says the infectious disease specialist -. For example, especially among young heterosexuals and homosexuals there are those who, despite having a stable partner, are not sure of her fidelity and would like to protect themselves with prep. In this case, however, we recommend the use of condoms, the execution of a test for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, the HPV vaccine and of course an open discussion with the partner. At the same time, the expert underlines “the fundamental role of the associations in information and guidance, also with respect to the reference structures that provide the treatment”.