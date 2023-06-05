The Electoral Institute of Coahuila (IEC) launched the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) to publicize information on the behavior of the election this Sunday in the entity.

The PREP was opened in a permanent session of the General Council of the IEC and will be active for the next 24 hours.

The Preliminary Electoral Results Program will be fed by the results of the scrutiny records of the vote that was registered this Sunday in the 4,047 polling stations installed.

This Sunday, elections were held in Coahuila to renew the governorship and the State Congress, made up of 25 deputies, of which 16 are majority and nine are multi-member.