He Coahuila gubernatorial candidate of the Citizen Alliance for Security of the PRI, PAN and PRD, Manolo Jimenez Salinasadvantage the choice with the 55% of the vote aired this Sunday.

According to Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP)with 97 minutes captured, the Alliance standard-bearer has 12 thousand 738 votes in his favor.

For his part, the candidate Morena to the state government, Armando Guadianacurrently accumulates seven thousand 789 votes, equivalent to 21 percent of the votes cast on election day this Sunday.

The candidate of Labor Party, Ricardo Mejía BerdejaSo far, it has counted 3,901 votes, which are 14.7 percent of the registered vote.

In turn, the candidate of the Rescatemos Coahuila coalition of the Unidad Democrática Coahuilense (UDC) and Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM) parties, Lenin Perez Riveracurrently has 1,686 votes, equivalent to 6.3 percent of the vote.