Forty years after the identification of the virus responsible for human immunodeficiency (HIV), the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the request for reimbursement of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV negative people, based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, obtained from Mylan Pharmaceuticals Limited, part of the Viatris group. This and many other aspects related to the prevention of the spread of HIV infection were discussed at the press conference organized by the Viatris group which was attended by leading exponents of the clinical, institutional and association worlds.