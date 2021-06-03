The Ministry of Community Development revealed to “Emirates Today” that the number of family consultations that it dealt with has increased by more than 200% during the past four years.

Financial problems and poor management of spending operations topped the list, as the main causes of disputes between spouses, while preoccupation with social media was one of the main causes of disputes between newlyweds.

The “Family Counseling” service enables all segments of society, citizens and residents, to request a family consultation to address their problems. This requires creating a personal file through registration via an electronic link, and does not require submitting any type of documents.

The ministry attributed the reason for the increase in the number of requests for family counseling to the growing community awareness of the importance of obtaining support and advice from social and psychological specialists, in order to be able to address family problems in a scientific manner that ensures preventing their collapse, as well as strengthening the channels of access to its services.

A report by the ministry, which dealt with data on family conditions and initiatives related to supporting its stability, indicates that the number of family consultations increased from 52 in 2017 to 685 last year. The number of consultations reached 386 in 2019, and 273 in 2018.

Statistics announced by the ministry last week and published by “Emirates Today” showed that divorce rates among citizens benefiting from marriage grants decreased from 14% in 2015 to 4% until the end of last year.

A study on “the importance of the telephone service in solving family problems in the Emirati society”, conducted by the ministry in 2017, revealed that there is a major problem that the family suffers from, topped by financial problems, poor management of spending operations, and preoccupation with family and friends.

Other reasons include lack of responsibility, neglect, differences in opinions, lack of dialogue between parents and children, polygamy, and preoccupation with social media between newly married spouses.

The problems also included disputes resulting from shared housing with the husband’s family, the man’s previous divorce, the family’s interference in the life of the spouses, the husband’s mother’s interference in the wife’s life, the problem of desertion, in addition to the problems between brothers as a result of the interference of relatives, and the lack of responsibility towards the family.

Last year, the ministry provided four interactive channels under the umbrella of the “Ta’alouf” service, to provide family counseling to all members of society over the course of 24 hours, in a new launch of the service in line with the conditions of the Corona pandemic, especially the period of home quarantine during the past year, in response to efforts made to reduce from the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The ministry re-launched the service last year, by communicating and requesting immediate family counseling through the “hotline”, video calls, and the website, in addition to “Taalouf Live” via “Instagram”, with the aim of making family counseling accessible to everyone, in a way that suits the circumstance and time. And the place of every person, in complete safety, confidentiality and privacy guaranteed by the Ministry, for more stability and family cohesion.

