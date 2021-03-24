A few weeks ago I read the article “I know how you feel”. It was about a woman, Lara, who reported that she had a child with Down syndrome, and an initiative that connects parents who also have a child with this diagnosis. I took a closer look at her appearances on social media and found a question from Lara under a photo: Lara wrote that she would like to understand why nine out of ten women decided against a child with Down syndrome. You want to talk to someone about it. I wrote to her: “Here I am, I am one of these nine women.” So we got into a really open exchange. I really admire what Lara has achieved and created with her project. It costs me all my courage, but Lara has inspired me: I too want to tell my story. Maybe I can encourage others and be of help with it. I want to finally remove the taboo on the subject, show that there are other people who understand us or have experienced something similar.

When our first child was two and a half years old, we wanted another child. I was 41 and quickly got pregnant again in early 2019. As a late birth I went to the prenatal tests offered as a matter of course – completely inexperienced, because with my first child, despite the high-risk pregnancy, everything went off without any abnormalities. That’s why I hadn’t dealt with the subject any further. My husband and I had of course talked about possible outcomes, but you can’t discuss the feeling when something abnormal is discovered in advance. You only feel that at the very moment when it comes to that.

The second time it was different. I felt really bad during early pregnancy and felt insecure about the test. The diagnostician did an ultrasound that lasted about an hour and then said that he could detect abnormalities: The child’s neck fold was thick, there was water in the head, and something was wrong with the heart. He called the probability of a chromosomal disorder one in three and sent me for a chorionic villus sampling (placenta puncture).

During the large ultrasound after the biopsy, it was found that the baby had a massive heart defect and that something was wrong in the face. The chorionic villus sampling was sent in and the result came before the weekend: I was told on the phone that I was expecting a daughter with trisomy 21 and severe malformations.

The geneticist urged to meet soon. At the moment, I didn’t really want anything. It had completely pulled the floor from under my feet. It was indescribably bad. I remember sitting on the floor with the phone while my child was watching TV in the other room. I threw myself on the bed and howled bitterly. A little later my husband came home, hugged me tightly, and tried to comfort me. At some point we fell asleep, exhausted from crying.