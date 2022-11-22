Premonitions: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, 22 November 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, Premonitions (Solace), a 2015 film directed by Afonso Poyart, starring Anthony Hopkins and Colin Farrell, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Psychiatrist John Clancy, who can foresee the future, teams up with FBI Agents Joe Merriweather and Katherine Cowles to catch a serial killer, who is later revealed to be linked to John. The assassin, apparently gifted with a similar precognitive ability, kills people suffering from terminal illnesses destined for death, without causing any pain, in a sort of preventive euthanasia. In one of these investigations, John foresees the discovery of some evidence aimed at finding a probable suspect who, once found, shoots Joe and then runs away. John pursues the suspect with Officer Merriweather, who is wounded, but the man turns out to be just a mythomaniac. After this episode John will understand that the serial killer had organized everything to try to kill Joe, who in fact was also suffering from stage four cancer. He also foresees the violent death of officer Katherine Cowles, but withholds the information from the woman. In the end it will be the criminal who will reveal himself to him, a certain Charles Ambrose. The man will do everything possible to catch him. Charles and John meet on a subway train. Charles tells him that he will kill Officer Cowles unless he kills him, as he too is dying and needs John to take his place. When Katherine intervenes inside the car to capture the serial killer, Charles shoots her and John shoots Charles, but only the latter dies. Eventually it is discovered that John himself had also euthanized his daughter Emma who had died of leukemia years earlier.

Premonitions: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Premonitions, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anthony HopkinsDr. John Clancy

Colin FarrellCharles Ambrose

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Agent Joe Merriweather

Abbie Cornish Agent Katherine Cowles

Jordan Woods-Robinson: Jeffrey Oldfield

Marley SheltonLaura Merriwether

Xander BerkeleyEllis

Janine TurnerElizabeth Clancy

Kenny JohnsonDavid Raymond

Jose Pablo Cantillo as Sawyer

Matt GeraldSloman

Sharon Lawrence: Eleanor Muff

Joshua CloseLinus Harpe

Luisa MoralesVictoria Raymond

Adam Boyer: Swat team captain

Streaming and TV

Where to see Premonitions on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 22 November 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGO platform.