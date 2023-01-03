KIA is number one in the Netherlands. But what everyone wants to know is what about German premium. Who won the Premium Wars in the Netherlands in 2022?

We car bloggers have known one thing for a while: everyone actually wants to drive German premium. But really, everyone. Of course, not everyone drives German premium. But that’s not because they don’t want to. You have people who absolutely want to drive (almost) new and cannot afford it. You also still have reverse badge snobs (watch out for these people). They claim not to want such a ‘poeny’ badge. In reality, these people want German premium most of all.

You also have the people who like ‘the idea’ of a Jaaag, Alfa or Maser. But who then cannot ignore the fact that German premium has slightly better infotainment, there are more dealers and some other practical things are just a little better for each other. So they too ultimately want German premium. Tesla drivers could briefly tell themselves that they are a new and improved type of person. But now they want a Taycan or an Audi e-tron GT. At the end of the day, everyone wants German premium.

We anxiously await which of the three globally ‘won’ this year. But we can already look at the outcome of the ‘Premium Wars’ in the Netherlands in 2022. Observant readers already know from our overview of the best-selling brands. But hey, since everyone wants German premium, we’ll explain it one more time. And let’s also look at that contrast with those other premium brands. This shows that…everyone wants…yes.

Premium Wars Number 1: BMW (17,138 units)

Yes it is, BMW has again done quite a bit in the Netherlands in 2022. Munich has beaten Stuttgart and Ingolstadt thick and thick. BMW even became the fifth best-selling brand in the Netherlands at all. Is it actually still premium?

The fact is that even if you omit the non-premium front-wheel drivers, BMW has sold the most of ‘the three’. And in principle you don’t have to. After all, Audi does almost nothing else than sell front-wheel drivers in the Netherlands and Mercedes also has FWD in the segments where BMW has it. However, the purists will be pleased that the FWD 1-Series, despite BMW’s first place as a brand, sells less than both the A3 and A-Class. Look BMW, that’s what you get when you let yourself be pulled down to that level.

However, a neat 2,166 of the premium strongholder with RWD, the 3-Series, were sold. So more than 1-Series. This defeats the Dreier also the new C-Class and crushes it the A4. The somewhat older 5-Series is also going well with 1,325 units. BMW’s large SUVs traditionally do well. Compared to the Q7 and GLE, the X5 sells like a rocket (factor 3 sold more often).

In terms of electrics, the i4 pulls the horse together with the iX3 with 2,411 and 1,853 units sold respectively. The gewöhnungsbedürftige However, iX also found 912 customers. The iX1 and i7 have only just entered the market and have so far found ‘only’ 43 and 59 Dutch customers respectively.

Premium Wars Number 2: Audi (13,852 units)

Audi has had to make do with third place worldwide for several years now, but takes second place in the Netherlands. This is mainly due to the smaller models. The A3 sells about fifty percent better than the A-Class and 1-Series. The A1, for which BMW and Mercedes have no competitor under their own name, has also been sold 864 times.

In general, at Audi, the higher the segment, the less is sold – also in relative terms. The A4 does ‘only’ 866 units and the A6 (which came on the market later than the current 5-Series) only 377 units. The Q7 and A8 also have to give their competitors (thick) a check. With 28 units sold, the latter is an exotic compared to the Siebener (130 units without i7) and S-Class (201 units).

A bright spot for Audi is that the electric models are going fast. The e-tron does 2,316 units and the Q4 e-tron 3,255 units. The latter is therefore the third best-selling EV in the Netherlands. Finally, the chic e-tron GT adds another 153 units. In the (rear-wheel drive) future, Audi can therefore once again open the hunt for competitors.

Premium Wars Number 3: Mercedes (12,295 units)

And then finally Mercedes. In the Netherlands, this brand is traditionally less popular than it is worldwide. As mentioned, the A-Class sells better than the 1-Series, so that can be called a boost. The (new) C-Class also stays close to the 3-Series. The E-Class, on the other hand, is closer to the A6 than to the Funfer. The country’s taxi companies are therefore allowed to invest again.

Well, it is of course the case at Mercedes that in addition to the regular programming, they also have an EQ model for practically every model. These may snatch up some sales. You might think that cannibalism is less common with the other brands. However, when added together, they still do less well in terms of sales than the EVs from BMW and Audi. The EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS and EQV account for 754 (A), 584 (B), 197 (C), 402 (E), 397 (S) and 166 (V) units respectively.

That is a bright spot for Mercedes The House still sets the tone in the ‘traditional’ (read: no SUV) top segment. The S-Class is the best-selling of the trio S, 7, A8 and the EQS therefore adds a relatively large number of units to it. What is special, however, is that with the large SUVs, as mentioned, BMW sets the tone (amply).

Number…a lot: premium but not German

Yes and then just that look at the other premium brands. How serious is it? Well, Alfa Romeo has sold a total of 320 cars. Jaguar has to live off 232 sales. Lexus does it with 411 units and Maserati with 34 units. So that doesn’t stop at all. German premium crushes everything and everyone.

Except Volvo, which surprisingly does 12,891 units (and therefore more than Mercedes). This is mainly due to the ridiculous success of the XC40 (6,821 units). The V60 and XC60 are also doing well. But the Chinese Swedes are doing okay in the Netherlands. Many doctors in the country, apparently.

But Volvo is the exception. Especially when you consider that ‘real’ expensive cars such as Bentleys (130 units) and Ferraris (69 units, noice) do not do much less or (or even more in the case of Maserati). Another point of reference: Porsche sells 2,244 cars per year. Can you check. A Jaguar is therefore ten times more ‘exclusive’ than a Porsche in the Netherlands. Then buy?

