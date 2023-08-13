With this premium twelve-cylinder limousine you suddenly have supercar performance!

When it comes to BMW specialists, the number of aftermarket companies has been rapidly declining. MST Wiesmann, Kelleners, Hartge, Breyton, Hamann, Racing Dynamics and so on run at a very low ebb, if they are still active at all. Fortunately, a few BMW tuners are also present. Think of Manhart, Dähler (have taken over Hartge) and G-Power. Nowadays G-Power also does other brands, but in the past they only did BMWs.

But… One company is not the other. Those projects of M5s with superchargers? That was G-Power, but those guys are called these days infinity. This company mainly focuses on the technical side and opt for more extreme modifications.

Yes, they can chip your ten year old 320i M Sport (The N20B20 then goes to 250bhp). But in this case they have tackled a premium twelve-cylinder from the 760li.

Fun blow dryers

That block is seriously understressed. Despite a stroke volume of 6,592 cc and the presence of two funföhns, the power is a fairly modest 585 hp, but a healthy dose of pulling power in the form of 850 Nm. But what if you change a few parts and re-tune the software accordingly. Then what do you get?

Well this! The premium twelve-cylinder from Infinitas has received new turbos. Not only that, breathing is easier with 200-cell racing cats. Less resistance, but still sufficient to pass the MOT and TüV inspection.

Finally, they replaced the spark plugs for better ones. Strange that BMW itself does not do that on their twelve-cylinder flagship, but that aside.

Performance premium twelve-cylinder M760li

Then Infinitas goes over it with other software to make the block a little more potent and damn, they succeeded! The engine is now good for it 881 hp around 5,500 rpm (at 6,100 rpm the fun is over and it runs into the red). The maximum torque is, if possible, more overwhelming: 1,206 Nm!!! That is present around 3,000 rpm.

That has an effect on performance. Sprinting from 0-100 km / h normally takes 3.8 excruciatingly slow seconds, but is now over in a flashy 3.3 seconds. The top speed also benefits.

The M760Li is limited to 250 km/h as standard, but now this premium twelve-cylinder runs ‘at least’ 340 km/h according to the shop from Gachenbach. Price? For all together you have lost about 20 grand. On special request (and for more money), they can also boost the power to 1,000 horsepower or more.

