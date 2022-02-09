THE manufacturers of tires play an important role: they make products that they have the task of creating gripthat is our adherence to the ground cars, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, tractors, etc. etc. There are over 150 tire brands, including products premium, high-end, low-end and affordable. Just think that in Italy over 20 million tires are sold for cars alone, while in the world there are over 1.5 billion, produced by over 400 factories of about one hundred producers, all over the world.

Evolution of the tire

The quality of a tire depends on the technology and materials used. In recent years, the construction technique has evolved a lot, a chasm from the first tire made by John Dunlop for a bicycle.

The investments that i tire manufacturers premium they reserve every year for the research and development of “tires” which over time have always improved performance thanks to increasingly advanced production lines.

A complex machine for the construction / assembly of Apollo Tires in Hungary (Vredestein and Apollo)

Vredestein by Apollo, premium tires

Among the producers of premium tires there is Apollo Tires Limitedone multinational Indiana which has been present in Europe since 2017. It is a real powerhouse in the research, development and production of tires for cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles. Apollo Tires in 2009 entered the “premium” segment with a straight leg with the acquisition of Vredesteina Dutch company founded in 1909.

Vredestein by Apollo Tires Ltd tire factory in Europe

The European Apollo factory located in Hungary to Gyöngyöshalászabout 100 km from the capital Budapest is a factory with 1,000 employees that covers an area of ​​over 70 hectares where they are produced 16,000 passenger car tires per day And 2,000 truck tires of both the Apollo and Vredestein brands thanks to the great versatility of the system itself.

Apollo tires truck in the factory in Hungary a Gyöngyöshalász

Apollo Tires Ltd, who is it?

Apollo Tires Ltd is the 15th largest tire manufacturer in the world, with annual revenues of $ 2 billion as of March 2021. Its first plant was built in Perambra. The company can rely on has four production sites in Indiaone in Holland and one in Hungary. It has a network of approx 5,000 dealers in India, of which over 2 500 are exclusive outlets. 69% of its revenues come from India, the 26% from Europe and 5% from other geographical areas.

Worker at work at the Apollo Tires truck tire factory in Hungary

Apollo Tires Ltd, history

Apollo Tires Ltd. was incorporated on September 28, 1972 and has its main office in Gurugram (Haryana) in India. The company focused on manufacturing truck tires for the local market, introducing its first truck tire, the Rajdhani. Subsequently Apollo Tires has grown more and more and in 1996 also outside India, acquiring the brand Dunlop In Africa.

Apollo Tires factory main entrance in Hungary

In 2013, it divested the Dunlop brand in Africa along with most of its South African operations in a sale to Sumitomo Rubber Industries of Japan. The same year, it started its Global Research and Development Center in Europe in Enschede, the Netherlands.

Growth in Europe was immediate as Apollo Tires bought the German tire distributor in 2015 Reifencom for 45.6 million euros. He later moved his corporate headquarters for the Europe region to Amsterdam from Enschede, the Netherlands and a few months later opened a global R&D Center in Asia in Chennai, India.

Detail of a tire carcass seen in the Apollo Tires factory in Hungary

On 7 April 2017 it inaugurated its factory in Hungary and a year later started the construction of a new plant in India from 5.5 million tires per year, to be destined for the national and international market.

Apollo and Vredestein tire factory in Hungary

Apollo Tires in Europe currently sells branded tires Apollo And Vredestein (or Maloya) and owns two tire factories, in the Netherlands and Hungary. The Dutch plant in Enschede it was acquired by Vredestein while the Hungarian one is from new construction and is located southeast of Gyöngyöshalász.

Tread pattern of a new Vredestein Quatrac Pro All-Season tire produced at the plant in Gyöngyöshalász in Hungary.

For the multinational Apollo Tires, the European tire market is one of the largest in the world and is mainly focused on ad tires high performance, winter, run flat, high speed energy efficient.

During our visit to the Hungarian factory we met Daniele Lorenzetti Technology Manager And Benoit Rivallant, President of Apollo Tires in Europe to which we asked some questions.

How Apollo Tires is structured in Europe?

“We currently have 16 dedicated facilities across the continent, including a global R&D center, 12 offices and two tire manufacturing plants. Our Apollo and Vredestein brands have a solid and rapidly growing reputation in Europe for providing high quality products for a very diverse range of applications: cars, trucks, buses, tractors, motorcycles and bicycles ”.

In terms of numbers, with what trend is Apollo Tires moving in Europe?

“Our operating profits in Europe increased by 39% (EBITDA) in the financial year; an even more significant figure in light of the many challenges we have faced, including multiple lockdowns and a contraction in the new car market.

Benoit Rivallant, President of Apollo Tires in Europe

Its home market is one of those that are part of our “South-Western Europe Area”, which includes Spain, Portugal, Italy and France, a region that is becoming increasingly important for us.

Last year we created a new dedicated customer service unit and expanded our senior team in charge of the area, confirming our determination to achieve the highest levels of quality, consistency and speed of response for Apollo Tires’ customers and Vredestein Tires in the aforementioned growing markets.

We are making significant progress in ensuring that more and more vehicle manufacturers choose Vredestein for their manufacturing centers. Towards the end of last year we announced a new partnership with Audi and new partnerships with other OEMs will be announced in the coming months, some of which will be collaborating with us for the first time ”.

Is the Vredestein brand driving growth?

“In 2021 some of our products also received awards, reflecting an overall growth. The Vredestein brand achieved victories and podium placements, in the “all-season” and “winter” categories, in a series of tests on the main tire groups carried out by the most important motoring publications throughout Europe. The awards are the result of the expansion of Vredestein’s range of winter and all-season tires, which now reach a total of over 400 products ”.

Daniele Lorenzetti Chief Technology Officer of Apollo Tires Europe

How does Apollo Tires see the future of mobility?

“Looking to the future, we are addressing the ever-changing needs of our customers in a new era of transportation, shaped by electric mobility and the theme of sustainability. Apollo Tires is able to meet the challenges posed by the emerging electric vehicle sector, as it offers market-leading standards of performance, efficiency and value: the hallmarks of the Vredestein brand ”.

The importance of a good tire, I invite you to pay maximum attention to “tires” and “tires”

This visit to the Apollo Tires Ltd plant in Hungary should make us reflect onimportance of the tire for our safety. Let’s remember that the “tire” or “eraser”Is that element that guarantees stability to our car: his work is precious especially in critical situations (braking and turning), especially on low-grip surfaces when we need maximum grip with the road surface in order not to lose control of the vehicle.

And let’s also remember that a good grip is obtained from a “fresh” tire while a “seasoned” tire with more than 3 years of life is also dangerous in the wet.

We also made a video with a road test of the new “Quatrac Pro” from Vredestein. Updates on line soon!

Apollo Tires factory in Hungary and Vredestein Quatrac Pro winter tires

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 ALL ABOUT TIRES

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK