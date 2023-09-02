We are looking for a Premium German with a lot of power.

You always get that question when you’ve bought a certain car: ‘but then why didn’t you spend a little bit extra for a…’. The dots naturally represent a model that is just a little higher in the model line. If you have an Up 1.0, you really should have done a Polo 1.2. But if you do, go for the Golf 1.4 et cetera. In the end you have to buy a Bugatti La Voutire Noire not to get that question.

At a certain point the costs rise so fast that a thicker, newer, more luxurious or faster car can hardly be justified. In that respect, Gerbrand is looking at a very fat premium German.

Gerbrand already drives a premium German, a Mercedes-Benz C350e. Very thick, of course, but he wants something thicker. But what? He has already looked at an M135i, but the early ones that fall into the budget are actually just a bit too old. Preferably not something with an extremely high mileage, but yes, Gerbrand would like a big engine.

So compromises will have to be made somewhere. Or not? We’re going to find out!

You can read the wishes and requirements for a thick premium German with 300 hp below:

Current/Past Cars: Mercedes C350e /Seat Ibiza Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €25,000 Annual mileage: 10000~12000km Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Looking forward to current car / more power Family composition: Single Preferred Brands / Models: Mercedes/BMW/premium brands No-go brands / models: French cars non premium

Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI quattro

€21,995

2014

105,000 km

What is it?

A liftback version of the coupé version of the Audi A4 saloon. And then there’s the sports version of that. What you ultimately have is the Audi S5 Sportback, a Swiss Army knife among cars. This thick premium German is still a beautiful car to see. The interior is also very nice, although you can see from the MMI system that it is not the latest Audi. However, Apple Carpplay is so fixated on this car. The versatility of the Audi S5 is the big draw of this car. You can do everything with it: winter sports, day ‘Ring, barking on the ‘Bahn or sitting in traffic jams. Another advantage: it is still a very beautiful car to see.

How does it drive?

Very very good, of course. Typically Audi, but in this case that is not a disadvantage. This Audi does want to take a turn and is less stoic than the previous generation of Audis. Get one with the optional sport differential. You’re fine in terms of speed, that 333 hp is just a starting point. With just a chip you go to 420 hp and with a pulley, intake, intercooler and a few other things 500 hp is possible. The S5 can easily handle it, thanks to the standard four-wheel drive.

Cost: Audi

Consumption: 1 to 9.83

Fuel: 224 pm

Weight: 1,720 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 93 per month

Insurance: 120 pm

Costs per month: € 437

Maintenance forecast

If you want to drive premium and have a lot of power, then it’s time to open the wallet. The 3.0 TFSI is basically a very strong engine, but check the chain tensioners (rattling sound at cold start). Preferably look for a copy that has been owned for a long time and has had a lot of documented maintenance (actually applies to all cars in this overview).

Depreciation forecast

Don’t expect much from it. Fast fat Audis simply depreciate a lot and have less collector value as you have with BMW and Mercedes-Benz. That said, the S5 Sportback is a brilliant package that still appeals. With the pre-facelift S5 Coupé (thirsty V8 and manual gearbox) it is different.

BMW M135i (F20)

€23,945

2013

125,000

What is it?

A choice that many petrolheads end up with! Compact dimensions, relatively modern and a great six-in-line under the hood. The 1 Series secretly shares many parts with the 3 Series, making this six-cylinder also possible. That alone makes it great. Also handy, you can get them with luxury equipment that you normally only see in 3 or 5 Series. Disadvantage: those luxury ones are really very expensive.

How does it drive?

Yeah, not so good actually. Rear-wheel drive, a six-cylinder: it’s all very expensive. So the standard chassis is mediocre and you actually need a sper. The electric steering isn’t great either. There are also positives: the balance is basically very good, so you can definitely make something out of it with some upgrades. Fortunately, there is a lot to get for it! And that engine is a gem. The 320 hp versions have a pneumatic wastegate, the 326 hp versions have an electronic wastegate and you can tickle a little more. The ’40i’ versions have the B58 pearl, but are still slightly out of budget. A five-door with automatic transmission and EWG seems to be the best combination given the requirements and budget.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 10

Fuel: 249

Weight: 1,420 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 69 per month

Insurance: €.95 per month

Costs per month: € 413

Maintenance forecast

Not as bad as it seems. The BMW six-cylinder engines are quite strong. Yes, timing chains, water pumps and bearing shells can occur, but it seems to be much less common with the six-cylinder than the four-cylinder. So check whether the maintenance has been carried out by a dealer or specialist. In many ways it’s just a 1 Series, so parts are pretty cheap.

Depreciation forecast

Compact, relatively practical, fast, unique engine configuration and a ///M badge? TO HAVE! They write off, but we don’t think it will be much anymore. Just look at its predecessor, the 130i. You will also hardly find them under 10 grand. So if you are careful with it, you write off 10 grand in 3-4 years.

Check out all articles with Wouter’s M135i here and Martijn’s M135i here.

Mercedes Benz CLA 45 (W176)

€24,500

2013

125,000 km

What is it?

A very modest fat premium German. A four-door coupe based on a premium hatchback. So a size smaller than what you have now. In terms of appearance, it takes some getting used to: because it looks like they had already finished the design and then found out that all those lines had to be on a 20 centimeters shorter car. One with completely different proportions. You actually have to look for a Shooting Brake: they are a bit better in terms of proportions, are a lot more practical and oddly enough attract a different audience.

How does it drive?

Where the M135i looks very much like a 335i, it looks nothing like a C-Class. The engine is located transversely and basically drives the front wheels. However, it is a very potent combination. The engine is god for 360 hp and is therefore stronger than the above two cars! In terms of performance, you have nothing to complain about. However, the driving experience is a bit clinical. The engine is only loud, but does not sound particularly nice. The handling is really good, but not inspiring.

Costs Mercedes Benz:

Consumption: 1 in 10.91

Fuel: €220

Weight: 1,485 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 77 per month

Insurance: 110

Costs per month: € 407

Maintenance forecast

In principle, it is not too bad, especially when you look at the performance. It is basically a relatively simple Mercedes-Benz CLA. So just like with the 1 Series, it is not an exotic car. The specific parts for the AMG, yes, they are more expensive, but then it also says ‘AMG’ and that’s great. We cannot emphasize it enough, but with a CLA AMG you really have to find a copy that is as neat as possible. There are many worn-down dog houses to be found. Then you first have to tap off a few mille before the car is a bit neat again. Also stay away from snappy tuning: often an indication that maintenance was less important. Tip: if a Shooting Brake passes by in the budget: do it! That usually attracts an audience.

Depreciation forecast

The worst is behind us. Since this is the first series of ’45 AMG’ models, it remains to be seen what the actual bottom will be. We think it is strong that they will ever end up under 5 grand. So in that respect there won’t be much difference with the 1 Series.

YOLO: Porsche Panamera 4S (970)

€20,995

2013

325,000 km

What is it?

If you want to drive German, thick and premium with a lot of power, then you really can’t ignore the Porsche Panamera. It is a huge top limousine with the proportions and space of a hatchback. We don’t want to call it classically beautiful, but the Panamera is very recognizable. You should also see it in real life: then you will notice how beautifully low and wide the car is. Technically, they are a bit in the middle of the range: so a 4.8 liter V8 with four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

How does it drive?

Yes, extremely powerful! However much power you get from a 2 liter, it doesn’t make it with a naturally aspirated V8. Sound, throttle response, lack of engine vibration, power delivery. It’s all brilliantly arranged with this engine. The PDK is a great automatic (you can also get the Panamera S with a manual gearbox if you search with a magnifying glass). In terms of handling, this car is basically a rear-wheel drive. It is true that the Panamera is really very heavy.

Cost Mercedes

Consumption: 1 in 7.76

Fuel: €320

Weight: 1,845 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 101 per month

Insurance: € 140 p.m

Costs per month: € 561

Maintenance forecast

And this is where it all goes wrong with this blubber-thick premium German. This is a car with a new price of more than one and a half tons (or two tons in super luxurious equipment). You should deduce the maintenance from that, not so much from the price for which you buy the car. You also have to increase the mortgage at every turn just to be sure. No kidding: these are extremely complex cars with special technology. That’s the premium aspect to it. Reliability has nothing to do with premium.

Depreciation forecast

The Panamera is a depreciation king. Tip: don’t buy a new one. But we’ve been watching this generation’s prices for a bit longer and there seems to be some kind of leveling off. Where Cayennes are still really sagging, that is not yet happening with Panameras. Of course, a Panamera has just a little more sjeu and is more of a four-door 928 than a flat Cayenne. We don’t come across much under 20 grand for the time being, so in about three years you can probably sell it for 15. You’re at the bottom of the depreciation curve and it’s flattened out quite a bit.

Conclusion:

You can’t have everything, so you have to compromise. Power, premium, German and not too old: that is a pricey combination and you will not easily come across it for little. So you will have to make concessions somewhere, especially if you are looking for six or more cylinders. In this overview, the Audi S5 is perhaps the thickest package without you acting too crazy. The M135i still has to carry out a lot of expensive mods.

