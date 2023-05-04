The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has published the tax incentives for gasoline that will be in force during the second week of May, and the results are not encouraging for drivers.

On this occasion, the premium gasoline is left without support, while the magna gasoline (less than 91 octane) will have a quota for the fiscal support of the 21.65%, a reduction important compared to the previous week, when it was 25.86%.

For his part, he diesel will have a tax support of 3.71%, compared to 10.70% the previous week. At the beginning of 2023, diesel had a 100% support, so this reduction is significant for consumers, who will have to cover a quota of 6.26 pesos for each liter of diesel.

Refueling: When is the best time to save?

Gasoline is a necessary expense for drivers, but Is there a time of day when you can save money or gas by charging the car? The answer is yes, and it is important to know it so that the oil consume don’t become an overspend.

Specialists in the field indicate that the best time to load gasoline is in the morning, because the gasoline density It varies depending on the temperature of the car. The ideal time is after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m., according to the Profeco and the Sedema.

Generally, gasoline is paid per liter, but the density of that liter of fuel It can vary: the colder it is in the environment, the denser the gasoline will be and the more efficient it will be.

While with more heat there will be less density and less performance per liter of gasoline, which results in the money you can save for one or two liters of gasoline.