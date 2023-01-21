What is the choice if you can lease / beat about 60 grand on a premium electric crossover?

It was always difficult for Johan. He drives relatively many kilometers and so far an EV has not been practical for him. Now two things have changed: he has a new position and a new house. The time has finally come when an electric car does ‘fit’ with his life. That is not only Johan’s location and job, but as a lease driver you can usually choose something new every 4 years. Where you could hardly find decent cars in 2012, things went a bit better in 2016 and there was quite a bit of choice in 2020. And you can count on it that next year (then it will be 2024) there will be even more choice.

Johan is quite clear about what his wife wants, er, what he wants. It must be a crossover with a high entry. Sure, we petrolheads love low (and lowered) cars, but wait until you have to strap two children (whom Johan has fathered) into a seat, then it’s very chill. And well, in the Netherlands you never drive faster than 100, there are no bends and it is suffocating with thresholds. Then isn’t it nice?

Then the premium aspect. Of course there are degrees of ‘premium-ness’. What matters to Johan is that the navigation system and connection with the smartphone are effortless. He also just wants to sit in a pleasant environment with beautiful materials, comfortable chairs and a good finish.

You can view the wishes for a premium electric crossover below:

Current/Past Cars: VW Golf (2x), VW Passat, VW CC, BMW 330e Buy / lease: lease Budget: About 60,000 euros Annual mileage: I have to cover about 30,000 electrically a year if that works out! Fuel preference: Green power? (So ​​electric, NO PHEV, no Yolo with a Nissan Leaf and AMG combo ;-)) Reason to purchase another car: Choose a new car! family composition: 2 kids, working on the third Preferred Brands / Models: Premium crossover, preferably German. No go models: BMW i4 (as cool as I think it is)

Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro Edition

€61,415

€ 60,039 (tax price)

The annoying thing about car prices these days is that you can’t choose what you want. The Audi Q4 e-tron is such a car where you have to make a choice: performance and range or luxury and appearance? Normally it makes sense to go for luxury and equipment to choose with a smaller engine, but where you often go FURTHER with a petrol car on a full charge, that is not the case with an EV. That is why we still recommend the Audi Q4 e-tron as ’45 quattro’ and not the 40 without quattro.

A crossover belongs to four-wheel drive, otherwise you just have a high hatchback. The advantage is the range, the 45 comes 490 km away. 265 hp also sounds a lot, which is not too bad. Electric cars are quite heavy and somewhere EV horsepower always comes out less well than petrol horsepower. Why does the Q4 e-tron feel fast? The engine can briefly deliver 300 hp for the first 30 seconds. Rascals! Another thing that gnaws, the Q4 is emotionally no better / nicer than the VW ID4 / 5 or Skoda Enyaq, which are affordable. Given the success of the Q4 e-tron, the public sees it really differently and see it as a full-fledged premium electric crossover.

Tesla Model Y Long Range

€54,995

€ 53,990 (tax price)

We often talk about the loafer with this model. That is a great offer. But these days, this might just be the model to have if you’re looking at a Tesla Model Y. The Long Range costs only 54 mille nowadays and then you really get a lot for your money. More than 440 hp, four-wheel drive and the large batteries that allow you to reach more than 550 km.

Look, that puts a lot of effort! It is also a really fast car with a 0-100 km / h sprint time of 5 seconds. You have to settle for Tesla-esque features such as a very bare interior and generic styling that is already a bit outdated, while the model is very fresh. But on a sober basis, it’s the best offer, with the advantage of the Supercharge network and Elon Musk’s Tweets.

BMW iX1 xDrive30 (U11)

€55,275

€ 53,977 (tax price)

In terms of performance, you are fine with this BMW. The electric X1 is very smooth, thanks to 313 hp system power. That is more than the Audi can deliver for a maximum of 30 seconds. Also nice for people who do not want to make statements, the BMW iX1 is not an exaggerated electric car. It’s just a great premium electric crossover and nothing else. In fact, no one (from the outside) suspects you’re driving an EV until you need to charge. Disadvantage: it is a German car. So before you can start with options, you are already 10 grand further.

You can also take the M-Sport package in white, then it will remain just under 60 grand. One thing to keep in mind, that range of 500 km is great, but 300 km is more accurate. In the iX1 it is relatively difficult to drive really economically. The interior is neat for its class, the space is a bit disappointing. On the other hand, this is the lower end of the range, premium cars are always deliberately slightly smaller.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Plus

€58,495

€ 57,330 (tax price)

This car was one of the cars that Johan was curious about. The Volvo has just been renewed. In the Netherlands, this premium electric crossover is a huge success. Compared to the Tesla, the Volvo XC40 is half a size smaller. However, it is called ‘more car’. The car has a beautiful interior, a really big advantage of the Volvo. Everyone immediately feels at home here. The seating position is also very good.

In terms of performance, you will not be short of anything, because with 408 hp, the Volvo is even faster than the Tesla! At least, on the sprint. The Volvo is a Volvo, so limited to 180 km/h. One thing to watch out for: the Tesla is already fully equipped, you can dress up the Volvo a bit further.

Mercedes Benz EQB 250 Business Line (X243)

€59,917

€ 58,297 (tax price)

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a special case. It is in fact the electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB, but with a different nose. The main drawback of the EQB is its price, it is a very expensive car. It is not the case that you immediately see where the money has gone. Because in this overview, the Mercedes EQB is the slowest and has the least range.

The equipment is also sparse at best, while the price is therefore quite high. The Mercedes does have a very neat and spacious interior. Not only that, the seven seat option is truly unique. It is a typical car that appeals to people who have less experience with cars. Now you think ‘why do you buy a Mercedes-Benz then?’, but there are also people who don’t like cola and only drink Coca-Cola and don’t like jeans and still wear Levi’s.

YOLO: Polestar 2 Performance

€62,400

€ 61,400 (tax price)

It’s a bit of a smuggle, as it’s not quite a premium electric crossover (particularly the latter), but more of a sedan on stilts. Now that all boundaries in terms of car types are somewhat blurred, the Polestar 2 can also be added. In principle, the car shares a lot of technology with the XC40. You also notice that when you sit in it. The cool thing is, if you get SOMETHING over budget, you can drive a Polestar 2 Performance. The Performance version! Unlike Tesla, it doesn’t just mean straight-line performance.

No, you get a very high-quality chassis with Ohlins dampers. That is really unprecedented for a street car. This Polestar is therefore a great driving car, and we deliberately do not put ‘for an electric car’ behind it. It’s a cool car, period. The disadvantage is that you can hardly configure it in terms of colors and options. It also looks a bit too much like the regular Polestar 2 that the entire marketing department is already driving.

