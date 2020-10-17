Smartphone companies Xiaomi, Samsung and Oppo are continuously offering discounts on their premium flagship models. Due to the aggressive pricing of iPhones and the festive season offers by Apple, the war in the premium smartphone segment is a big reason.Chinese handset maker Oppo has reduced the price of its premium devices by 7 thousand rupees. At the same time, Xiaomi has reduced the price of a total of 8 models including 5G smartphones. The price of Samsung’s two high-end phones has been reduced by 28 thousand and 30 thousand rupees on the company’s website.

Taiwanese brand Asus has also made its premium smartphone cheaper by Rs 7,000. Affordable and mid-range phones of all smartphone brands are being sold between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2000.

Analyst Prachir Singh of Counterpoint Research says, “With the aggressive pricing of Apple iPhones, we are seeing a big discount in the premium portfolio of other brands. Brands also understand that the demand will not be as high after the festive season as purchasing power has decreased. Customers are postponing smartphone upgrade cycles for next year. Therefore, brands are offering such deals to woo customers. ‘

Let us know that mid-range smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme have entered the premium category and the price is more than 30 thousand rupees. This information was given in a report by Economic Times.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India said in a statement, “This festive season customers can expect up to 60 percent discount and 12.5 percent cashback offer on select products.”

The South Korean smartphone maker once again occupied the number 1 position in the Indian smartphone market in July and August. The company benefited from online sales due to anti-China sentiments in the country. Counterpoint revealed this information in its Monthly Market Tracker report.

Experts said that offline and online deals and discounts are the same. But the online channel has a market share of 45 percent and offline sales will be lower this quarter. He said, “After Kovid-19, online sales have increased a lot, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. People have done online shopping for the first time.”