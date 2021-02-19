Gloria Trevi was honored at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards for her musical career. The Mexican singer joined the reggaeton Ivy Queen to surprise with a performance on stage.

Upon receiving the recognition and giving her speech of gratitude, the interpreter of “Loose hair” revealed that her son is fighting against COVID-19.

“Very excited and grateful. First of all, I want to offer this recognition to God that allows me to be here today alive and healthy despite everything we have gone through as humanity, ”he began.

He assured that his family is strong in the face of adversity. “I also want to dedicate it to my children because one of them has a birthday today and the other yesterday told me that he had COVID, but they are warriors. I love you, mommy is here ”, concluded the singer.

Hours before the award ceremony, the singer shared a tender photo where she appears giving her heir a hug. This is Miguel Armando, son of Gloria Trevi, who also confirmed the news through social networks.

“So I would like to be with you at this time, I hug you with my soul, I love you,” wrote the Mexican artist. She is away from the young man because the musical event required that none of the artists who appear with a show on stage have contracted coronavirus.

All underwent discard tests for COVID-19 and had tested negative, according to the co-presenters of Premios Lo Nuestro.

